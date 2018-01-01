WIN! Amazing Prizes This January!

WIN! 2D1N stay in Premium Pool Villa including breakfast for 2 worth RM 3,100

Located about an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and nestled along Pasir Panjang beach, Lexis

Hibiscus Port Dickson sprawls into the Straits of Malacca and resembles the national flower of Malaysia.

Each of its 639 pool villas is spacious and tastefully decorated – all come with a private dip pool and steam room for luxury and privacy. Many of these villas also offer spectacular views of the open sea.

For some fun under the sun, there are a range of beach and water activities such as jet-skiing, watercraft, banana boat, and kayaking, all focused around the tallest seawater fountain in Malaysia. The beach is also an excellent venue for relaxation

and play, while the Hibiscus Walk provides guests with many popular local foods to choose from.

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above