WIN! Amazing Prizes This February!

Banish milia with 13 plant extracts that act as powerful antioxidants by protecting delicate skin against your daily adventures in an urban, polluted environment. Formulated with retinyl palmitate, the I’m Milia Banisher encourages the turnover of new skin cells – essential in removing milia. An easy alternative to painful removal, it also protects against signs of ageing and dryness.

Key Actives:

1. Lactic acid possesses good keratolytic activity to promote cell renewal, which aids in milia removal

2. Silanediol salicylate soothes skin irritation, redness and discomfort, in addition to having antiageing benefits

3. Plant extracts are rich in antioxidant, calming and hydrating properties

The Advanced Bio Renewal Masque is an unparalleled clay mask formulated with biocaptured fresh fruit enzymes and an acids

complex. It’s effective in exfoliating dead cells, optimising cellular renewal, and deep-cleansing the pores – revealing softer, fresher and healthier skin.

Benefits:

• Exfoliates dead skin cells and deepcleanses pores

• Optimises cell renewal

• Slows down the ageing process

• Instantly lightens, brightens and whitens

