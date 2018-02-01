Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

WIN! Amazing Prizes This February!

Thursday, February 1, 2018 12:12 AM by
Prev1 of 3

WIN! I’m Milia Banisher and Cellnique Advanced Bio Renewal Masque worth RM317

Banish milia with 13 plant extracts that act as powerful antioxidants by protecting delicate skin against your daily adventures in an urban, polluted environment. Formulated with retinyl palmitate, the I’m Milia Banisher encourages the turnover of new skin cells – essential in removing milia. An easy alternative to painful removal, it also protects against signs of ageing and dryness.

Key Actives:
1. Lactic acid possesses good keratolytic activity to promote cell renewal, which aids in milia removal
2. Silanediol salicylate soothes skin irritation, redness and discomfort, in addition to having antiageing benefits
3. Plant extracts are rich in antioxidant, calming and hydrating properties

The Advanced Bio Renewal Masque is an unparalleled clay mask formulated with biocaptured fresh fruit enzymes and an acids
complex. It’s effective in exfoliating dead cells, optimising cellular renewal, and deep-cleansing the pores – revealing softer, fresher and healthier skin.

Benefits:
• Exfoliates dead skin cells and deepcleanses pores
• Optimises cell renewal
• Slows down the ageing process
• Instantly lightens, brightens and whitens

 

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Prev1 of 3

Related Stories

Three Shows You Need to Watch

This Service Lets You Track Your Kid's L...

Kids Take Over Her World AGAIN!

What foods to avoid when you're on medic...

Do Something Different this New Year's E...

8 Questions to Ask Before You Sign-up fo...