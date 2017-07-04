Upcoming Event This August: Her World Cooking Demonstration x Heinz!

JOIN Her World Cooking Demonstration x Heinz!

To celebrate the release of Her World Cookbook 2017, join us for a live cooking demonstration with Chef Yenni Law! Witness how Yenni prepares tantalising recipes from our cookbook, and get clued in on her practical cooking tips.

You’ll also have the chance to taste Yenni’s cooking. You certainly don’t want to miss this opportunity!

Event details:

Date: 12th August, 2017

Time: 9.00 AM (registration) – 12 PM (event ends)

Venue: Signature Kitchen Lifestyle Gallery, Kota Damansara

Fee: RM20/Person OR RM30/Pair

* Receive a goodie bag worth RM 100!

To reserve your seat, please click here

*Terms and conditions apply

Limited to only 35 readers

Open to Malaysian citizens, aged 18 and above

Entrance fees are not refundable

Latecomers and absentees will not be given a goodie bag

Main Sponsors:

WATCH THIS SPACE AS WE WILL BE UPDATING OUR PROGRAMME SOON!