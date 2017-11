Join Her World, together with Kidxy, at the final leg of our #HWNoGadgetHour campaign.

Your kids will have the chance to make their very own colourful creations with Get Crafty!

Date : 9th December, 2017

Time : 9 am – 11 am

Venue : Get Crafty, 1 Utama Shopping Centre

HOW TO REGISTER?

Send in these details to [email protected] by 4th December, 2017!

• YOUR NAME, IC NUMBER & CONTACT DETAILS

• YOUR KID’S NAME, AGE & GENDER