Share your GADGET-FREE time together this June and WIN amazing prizes!

CELEBRATE THE SPIRIT OF RAMADAN BY SETTING ASIDE YOUR GADGETS!

Try going gadget-free for an hour with your family and friends and tell us how it went for you! Post a photo or a video of your family on Instagram or Facebook and tell us in your caption how you spend your gadget-free time together with #HWNoGadgetHour !

Winners will be revealed at the end of the month! There are FIVE family holidays to be won, so HURRY, send us your photos! You and your loved ones may have the chance to go off on an exciting adventure together-it’ll definitely be one for the photo albums. Don’t forget to tag us!

These are the family holidays that we have lined up for you to enjoy with your loved ones: