Register Now! Her World’s Dessert Trail With Laneige

Monday, April 10, 2017 7:07 PM by

 LET’S GO DESSERT HOPPING WITH LANEIGE 

Be pampered with LANEIGE beauty products while indulging in an exciting DESSERT adventure with Kek & Co.’s founders, Satira Diana and Farah Melissa! It’s simply the best of both worlds!

If you love all things beauty and cafe culture, you can’t miss Her World’s Dessert Trail with Laneige!

Event details:

Date: 14th May, 2017
Time: 1pm – 6pm
Venues: Hip cafes!
*Desserts will be provided at each cafe

Email us at [email protected] and subject title: Her World’s Dessert Trail with Laneige

Insert your full name, IC number, full address and your social media account (Instagram/Facebook) in the email as well!

*Terms and conditions apply
Limited to only 4 readers
Open to Malaysian citizens aged 25 and above

