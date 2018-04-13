Navigation

Join us! Her World x USA Potatoes Cooking Demonstration

Friday, April 13, 2018 2:02 PM by

 

Be inspired to make mouthwatering Asian fusion dishes, using potatoes, by joining us for a live cooking demonstration. Come get tips on perfecting your dishes.

SIGN UP NOW! Places are limited and you definitely don’t want to miss this opportunity

Date : 6TH MAY 2018
Time : 9AM – 12PM
Fee : RM20/PERSON

  • Each participant will receive a goodie bag.
  • Seats are limited to 30 selected readers.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

Please send in your details (name, IC number, occupation and contact number) to [email protected] by 3rd May 2018. Her World will notify selected readers via email for payment details.

