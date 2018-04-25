Join Us! Hang Out With Her World This Mother’s Day!

HAVE A MOTHER-AND-DAUGHTER DATE WITH US!

This Mother’s Day, spend quality time together doing fun-filled and engaging activities.

Enjoy styling tips, pampering skincare, and more! Create valuable memories to treasure in this event exclusively for Her World’s readers. You’ll be in for a treat!

Event details:

Date: 12th May, 2017

Time: 10.30am (registration) – 4pm (event ends)

Venue: Parkson Elite, Pavilion KL

*Registration will be at Personal Shopper Room, Parkson Elite, Level 3. Lunch will be provided

To reserve your seats, please click here

*Terms and conditions apply

Limited to only 15 pairs Her World readers (mother-daughter pair)

Entrance fees are not refundable

Sponsor

Participating Brands