Join Us! Hang Out With Her World This Mother’s Day!

HAVE A MOTHER-AND-DAUGHTER DATE WITH US!
This Mother’s Day, spend quality time together doing fun-filled and engaging activities.
Enjoy styling tips, pampering skincare, and more! Create valuable memories to treasure in this event exclusively for Her World’s readers. You’ll be in for a treat!
Event details:
Date: 12th May, 2017
Time: 10.30am (registration) – 4pm (event ends)
Venue: Parkson Elite, Pavilion KL
*Registration will be at Personal Shopper Room, Parkson Elite, Level 3. Lunch will be provided
To reserve your seats, please click here
*Terms and conditions apply
Limited to only 15 pairs Her World readers (mother-daughter pair)
Entrance fees are not refundable
Sponsor
Participating Brands