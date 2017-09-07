Join Now! Best Home Cook Contest 2017

The opportunity you’ve been waiting for all year is back! We’re looking for the Her World Best Home Cook 2017. To be in the running, come up with creative and delicious recipes that use the must-have ingredients: Alce Nero’s pasta and pasta sauce or fruit jam. Eight of you will get a chance to showcase your cooking skills in an exciting cook-off this November.

This is your time to shine! Share with us your favourite family recipes to stand a chance at being crowned Malaysia’s best home cook. The top three winners will be featured in our January 2018 issue

HOW TO ENTER:

Email us your recipes with the subject ‘HW Best Home Cook 2017’ to [email protected]. Please include your name, IC number, telephone number and address.

*Deadline for submission is 30th October 2017

Finalists will be assessed on:

TASTE + CREATIVITY + PLATING + PRESENTATION OF DISH

STAND TO WIN ATTRACTIVE PRIZES!

GRAND PRIZE:

RM3,000 cash + Tefal products worth RM1,000 + Alce Nero products worth RM300

2ND PRIZE:

RM2,000 cash + Tefal products worth RM800 + Alce Nero products worth RM200

3RD PRIZE:

RM1,000 cash + Tefal products worth RM800 + Alce Nero products worth RM200

5 X CONSOLATION PRIZES:

Tefal products worth RM200 + Alce Nero products worth RM80 each

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRIES TODAY!

The Best Home Cook 2017 event will happen on 25th November, 2017. Details to follow soon!