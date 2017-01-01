Share Your Fond Family Moments and WIN Amazing Hotel Stays!

Stand a chance to WIN 3D2N at The Residence, Mauritius!

This year, we want to get our priorities back on track and focus on our families, as we truly believe that family matters! Join us and share your favourite ‘family moment’ by uploading your photos onto Instagram or Facebook with #HWFamilyFirst and #HWNoGadgetHour.

A winner will be revealed at the end of each week. There are FOUR family holidays to be won, so quick, send us your photos! You and your loved ones may have the chance to go off on an exciting adventure together-it’ll definitely be one for the photo albums.

Follow us on Her World’s Facebook and Instagram.

WATCH THIS SPACE AS WE WILL REVEAL FANTASTIC HOTEL STAYS EACH WEEK!