Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattSmoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattWhat Happens to Your Body When You SleepWhat Happens to Your Body When You Sleep5 Beach-Ready Essentials5 Beach-Ready Essentials3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully

REGISTER NOW! Hang Out With Her World This Mother’s Day!

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:05 PM by

HAVE A MOTHER-AND-DAUGHTER DATE WITH US!

This Mother’s Day, spend quality time together doing fun-filled and engaging activities.

Enjoy makeup and hair makeovers, styling tips, pampering skincare, and more! Create valuable memories to treasure in this event exclusively for Her World’s readers. You’ll be in for a treat!

Event details:

Date: 13th May, 2017
Time: 9.15am (registration) – 4pm (event ends)
Venue: 1 Utama Shopping Centre
*Lunch will be provided

To reserve your seats, please click here

*Terms and conditions apply
Limited to only 25 pairs Her World readers (mother-daughter pair)
Open to Malaysian citizens aged 25 and above
Entrance fees are not refundable
Latecomers and absentees will not be given a goodie bag

List of Sponsors:

 

Related Stories

Freshen Up with Cell Shock

5 Ways Tech Is Making Your Love Life Muc...

WIN! Fabulous Prizes This February 2017!

5 Moves To Tone Your Tummy

Are You The Best Food-lovin Instagrammer...

The Perfect Yoga Poses To ZEN You Out