Christmas Special : WIN Hot Wheels!

Giveaway ends 31st December 2017

images are for illustration purpose only

HOT WHEELS® ROTO REVOLUTION™ TRACK SET 5Y+ : Retail Price – RM249.90

The Hot Wheels® Roto Revolution™ will test your skills in a head-to-head face off with friends. Challengers strategically launch their Hot Wheels® cars into the rotating set. With perfect timing you’ll be looping around the set and crashing and smashing into your opponent’s cars in no time! Last man standing in the loop wins! Launch into action with this interactive, strategic, skill-based track set with the fast action you expect from Hot Wheels®. Includes 2 launchers and 2 Hot Wheels® vehicles.