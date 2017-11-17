Toys That Will Inspire Our Kids To Dream Big

These toys celebrate the beauty of diversity and women who’ve shattered glass ceilings. Share the stories of their achievements with your kids to spark their imagination even more!

And, ladies, we won’t judge if you want these toys for your office desk or display shelf at home — because we’re just as tempted.

“You’re off to Great Places!

Today is your day!

Your mountain is waiting,

So… get on your way!” — Dr Seuss

Barbie ‘Sheroes’

The Sheroes line celebrates women who, in Mattel’s words, “…inspire girls by breaking boundaries and expanding possibilities for women everywhere.”

Notable alumnus include African-American ballerina Misty Copeland, gymnast Gabby Douglas, actress Emmy Rossum, and fashion icon Eva Chen.

Now, hijab-wearing Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is joining the list. The doll in her likeness, the first Barbie to don the Islamic head scarf, will be out in 2018!