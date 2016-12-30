Top Tips to Clean and Disinfect Your Kids Toys

Kids are grotty little monkeys so knowing how to clean and disinfect kids toys is kind of an essential parenting requirement in the house.

Everything from the grey bunny that was once white, through to the Lego filled with random bits of play-dough and God knows what else. It doesn’t take long for those toys to start looking grubby and gross.

These are a few of the best tips we found (and that actually worked).

Soft Toys

The washing machine is the best way to clean and disinfect soft toys. Pop them in with your normal washing powder and 1/2 a cup of vinegar.

Don’t worry, the kids bunnies won’t come out smelling like vinegar! It does keep them fluffy and help kill off any bugs though.

Lego

When it comes to cleaning and disinfecting Lego the dishwasher or washing machine is your hero.

Lego tends to clean better in the washing machine. All you need is a delicates bag (like the ones you use for inner garments) and set it on a delicate wash but with hot water.

Lay it out to dry under the sun and you are all good.

Wooden Toys

As for wooden toys, go with the wipe or spray option. If you have stubborn areas you can try a bit of cream cleanser or even bleach.

Again, the sun will save you from the damp misery.

Bath Toys

The trick with bath toys is to thoroughly dry them after every use. Laying them all out along an over bath rack works well or even using a dish-rack in the bottom of the bath. If you pile them into a tub or bag they won’t dry well and will build up mould inside.

Every now and again given them a thorough soak in a vinegar and water mix to get rid of any mould (1 cup vinegar to 1 litre water). Add a little bleach for really stubborn bits.

If the mould is inside those water squeezy toys then sometimes the only option is to chuck them. Try soaking in the vinegar or bleach mix and squeezing them out repeatedly to see if you can get rid of the mould.

If not, they gotta go.

Some sunshine will help to kill those nasty germs.

Source: Keep Calm Get Organized

Image source : Shutterstock