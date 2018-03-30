Navigation

Dapur With Love Awards 2018 #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

“How I Pushed My Deaf Sons to Excel”

Friday, March 30, 2018 7:07 PM by
Prev1 of 9

“I was 24 when I married my husband, Patrick, in 1982. A year later, our first son, Lionel, was born. He was a healthy, adorable baby. But when he was about seven months old, I noticed that he’d quietened down – he had stopped gurgling and preferred to play with toys and puzzles on his own.

I had friends who’d given birth around the same time as me, and their babies – some younger than Lionel – were already babbling their first words. When I tested Lionel’s hearing by checking if he’d turn in my direction when I spoke, he always did so. I realised only later that he was using his sharp eyes and observation skills, even as a baby, to ‘hear’.

Prev1 of 9

, , , , , ,

Related Stories

“I Almost Killed My Unborn Child, And ...

“I almost got a divorce because I didn...

Truth Behind Child Marriage in Malaysia