Physical Movements That Help Kids Learn Things Better

Let’s get physical!

Braingym is an American programme that’s based on the belief that physical movements can prepare the brain and body to learn things better.

The movements can also be a way of settling down a distracted child so he’s prepared to learn.

Here are four simple Braingym steps you and Junior can do together, all in three minutes, before study time.

1 TAKE A FEW SIPS OF WATER

This energises the brain and gets things started.

2 ACTIVATE YOUR ‘BRAIN BUTTONS’ (30 SECONDS)

This encourages a sense of clarity. Massage the area below your collarbone, thumb on one side, and index and middle fingers on the other. Massage lightly for about 20 to 30 times, while you cover your belly button with the palm of your other hand. Switch hands halfway, if you like.

3 DO THE ‘CROSS CRAWL’ (30 SECONDS)

This gets them ready to communicate and learn. While standing, raise your right knee and bring your left hand across the

centre line of your body to touch it. Repeat on the other side and keep alternating sides.

4 DO ‘HOOK-UPS’ (IN TWO PARTS, 1 MINUTE EACH)

This last step settles them down, and keeps them ready to listen and learn.

Part 1: While standing, stretch out your arms, with the back of your hands facing each other. Cross your hands at the

wrists to clasp your hands together, palm to palm. Then, twist your arms inwards and upwards so that your hands are in front of your chest. Cross your legs also, and hold the pose for a minute.

Part 2: Uncross your legs and hands, and touch the fingertips of both hands to each other.

All done! Parents should find out why a child is having difficulty with something, and be involved in solving that.