15 Things To Deal With When Parenting A Teenage Boy

Mum, he’s a big boy
Parenting a teenage boy is magic and madness.
It happens almost every day, and sometimes many times a day: Teenagers are always changing. Some days they just need to figure out what feels right. Some days nothing feels right – being a teenager is hard.
Here’s hoping it prepares you for what’s to come:
- Boys need to talk. Even the quietest ones will open up when given the chance, hear them out.
- A young lady will break his heart, and you’ll secretly feel a little Mean Girl-ish about it.
- As desperate as he is to grow up, the idea still terrifies him.
- You are easily the most uncool and most beloved person in his life
- He’ll sleep like IT’S HIS JOB. They are capable of sleeping 30 hours a day and it has nothing to do with ambition or the lack thereof.
- He’ll overrun your shared data package. (Every. Damn. Month.)
- He’ll get angry sometimes for reasons he can’t explain.
- He still likes cartoons.
- Parents can be a source of many things, including incessant embarrassment.
- He’ll care for you in unexpected ways.
- He’ll wish he had a bedroom lock.
- He’s all awkward long limbs.
- He’s full of finger-tapping, pen-clicking, leg-bouncing, lip-popping, knuckle-knocking noises.
- Mom’s home cooking is still his favorite.
- You’ll have trouble deciding if he’s forgetful, lazy, or both sometimes.
Source : Babble