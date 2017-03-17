Navigation

15 Things To Deal With When Parenting A Teenage Boy

Friday, March 17, 2017

Mum, he’s a big boy

Parenting a teenage boy is magic and madness.

It happens almost every day, and sometimes many times a day:  Teenagers are always changing. Some days they just need to figure out what feels right.  Some days nothing feels right – being a teenager is hard.

Here’s hoping it prepares you for what’s to come:

  1. Boys need to talk. Even the quietest ones will open up when given the chance, hear them out.
  2. A young lady will break his heart, and you’ll secretly feel a little Mean Girl-ish about it.
  3. As desperate as he is to grow up, the idea still terrifies him.
  4. You are easily the most uncool and most beloved person in his life
  5. He’ll sleep like IT’S HIS JOB. They are capable of sleeping 30 hours a day and it has nothing to do with ambition or the lack thereof.
  6. He’ll overrun your shared data package. (Every. Damn. Month.)
  7. He’ll get angry sometimes for reasons he can’t explain.
  8. He still likes cartoons.
  9. Parents can be a source of many things, including incessant embarrassment.
  10. He’ll care for you in unexpected ways.
  11. He’ll wish he had a bedroom lock.
  12. He’s all awkward long limbs.
  13. He’s full of finger-tapping, pen-clicking, leg-bouncing, lip-popping, knuckle-knocking noises.
  14. Mom’s home cooking is still his favorite.
  15. You’ll have trouble deciding if he’s forgetful, lazy, or both sometimes.

Here some books that you might enjoy :

Bringing Up Boys
The 5 Love Languages of Teenagers New Edition: The Secret to Loving Teens Effectively

 

Source : Babble

