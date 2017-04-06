An Open Letter To Those Who Condone Child Marriage

By Seema Viswanathan, editor in chief, with additional reporting from Poon Li-Wei, features writer, Her World Magazine

This should have been an easy one, really. Whether you’re with the ruling party or the opposition, a man or a woman, rich or poor, there are some issues that are easy to make a stand on. This was one of them. The answer to whether it is right or wrong for a child rape victim to be married off to her rapist should unequivocally be “THIS IS WRONG”.

As a woman living in 2017 and working in a magazine that talks about women – her rights, issues, and progress – I cannot stand by and merely ‘accept’ that this is just another perspective, a way to deal with a female issue, because saying yes to child marriage is sickening and detrimental on so many different levels. Where shall I begin?

By handing over responsibility for the child to the rapist (as if it will kiss everything better), you are saying that she is a piece of property with no human rights. You are denying her access to the country’s rightful laws and letting her misguided guardians decide this fate for her. If a child is wronged, she should at the very least expect the state to speak up for her. By acceding to the parents’ demand to marry off their child to her violator, you are washing your hands of the responsibility of ensuring justice is served for a crime committed. Also, by insisting the child live in a forced marriage, you are denying her any active space to heal from the attack.

And by allowing a monster to continue having access to the child he attacked (which in effect means he can continue to attack her), you are neglecting your duty to rehabilitate the convicted. Yes, I said rehabilitate, but I didn’t say it could be within the confines of that marriage which he caused to happen!

What kind of a society would we be if we stand by and let this happen? What kinds of sons would we raise if we tell them that they can violate women as long as they say sorry and make the continued violation legal? The sentence for rape ranges from whipping and a minimum sentence of 10 years to a maximum of 30 years. You mean one can wipe away that punishment by merely marrying the child? How easy we are making it for rapists to say “I am forgiven”!

More importantly, what does that say about the dichotomy of power between men and women in society? That the willingness of a man to marry his victim is seen as magnanimous enough to erase the abuse and torture endured by a woman?

What kinds of daughters would we raise if we teach them that their rights are confined by the decisions of their parents and husbands? That marriage is the only solution? That education, independence, confidence, self-acceptance and self-esteem mean nothing, and only marriage can give them value? That it doesn’t matter how intelligent, high-spirited, talented, and driven they are – they will never amount to anything more than their husband’s property?

Not to mention, sexual abuse and rape can happen to anyone regardless of gender. How many screams and cries from little boys have we not heard because their families were too busy scrambling, shamefacedly, to save themselves from ‘dishonour’? Would it be alright then to say that they should be married to their violators – be it a man or woman?

For those who say that “a rape victim marrying her rapist could be seen as a remedy to the increasing number of social problems”, I say: Rape IS a social issue. Ask yourselves: why is a rape victim treated as a social problem? Why is the “touching legal if it is within the bounds of marriage?” Rape is, by definition, without consent and a crime; sexual intercourse with a child IS a crime – treat it as such.There is no excusing its ‘wrong-ness’, be it within or outside of marriage. Why not aim to fix those issues that give rise to rape and not place a child within a broken relationship, as if it were a punishment for her for getting raped? Throwing marriage into the mix will not make it better. So, while the motion to criminalise child marriages might have been rejected, let there be no doubt of our stance. We will continue standing up for what is right. We will continue being the voices of the silent.