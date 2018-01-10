Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

MEET THE HER WORLD MOST TALENTED KIDS FINALISTS (PART 1)

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 5:05 PM by

Last year, we went on a search to find Her World’s Most Talented Kids and today we are excited to share with you our top finalists. From gymnastics, to singing and playing musical instruments, we were overwhelmed by all the amazing young talents out there. Now, it’s time for you to watch and vote! Help us pick the top 3 most talented kids who will walk away with great prizes.

And the finalists are…

Emily Arisara, 6, playing the pianica.

Vera Tan Jia Wei, 5 , playing the violin.

Sierra Yim Sivaseelan, 8, performs her rendition of “Space Between” from the movie Descendants.

Emma Tan Jia Shuen, 7, playing the violin.

Zoe Lin, Woo, 8, gymnast.

To watch ALL 10 top finalists, click HERE.

To place your votes, click HERE!

 

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

How To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodby...

Help Your Kid Bounce Back From Disappoin...

6 Tips To Make Flying With Kids Easier

MEET THE HER WORLD MOST TALENTED KIDS FI...

Kids Take Over Her World AGAIN!

How To Protect Your Little Ones From Hou...