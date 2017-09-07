Malaysia’s 1st Disney Mouseketeers Revealed

After an extensive nation-wide search, seven young talented Malaysians have been chosen to be the country’s first group of Mouseketeers. They will be the hosts of the multi-platform Disney Channel show “Club Mickey Mouse”, which debuts in Southeast Asia. Created by Walt Disney the iconic variety show for children first started in 1955 in America. Over the decades established careers of former Mouseketeers like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling, the original “Mickey Mouse Club” was refreshed in the US as a digital-first program called “Club Mickey Mouse”. And now it has been localized and refreshed in Malaysia, turning into a contemporary and unique Malaysian show which will entertain kids and families through music, comedy, games and celebrity guest appearances such as actress Sharifah Amani, Nur Fazura, actor and singer Fattah Amin and rapper Joe Flizzow.

Meet Malaysia’s talented Mouseketeers:

26-year old Head Mouseketeer Charis from Kuala Lumpur, well-known to Malaysians as a popular YouTube lifestyle personality.

15-year old Faiz from Johor Bahru and 14-year old Natasya from Selangor–winners of “Club Mickey Mouse Star Search”

13-year old Dheena from Negeri Sembilan

14-year old Erissa from Kuala Lumpur

15-year old Wafiy from Sabah

16-year old Gabriel from Selangor