How To Teach Your Kids Good Manners

Drawing on the expertise of Kristen Graff (Managing partner of Manners in Mind), Eunice Tan (Founder of Image Flair Academy of Modern Etiquette), and Clara Tan (Founder of Molly Manners), we share advice for raising more polite and well-behaved kids.

Don’t let them get away with not saying:

‘Please’ when asking for something ‘Thank you’ when given a gift or compliment or when someone helps them ‘Excuse me’ when they want to join a conversation or get someone’s attention, as well as when they want someone to move aside so they can pass ‘I’m sorry’ when they’ve made a mistake or want to apologise.

Also remind your older kids to:

Ask for permission when they want to borrow something Keep their negative opinions to themselves and not have a laugh at others’ expense Knock on closed doors before entering Cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze Not pick their noses in public Make eye contact when speaking to others or when spoken to Hold open doors for others behind them Chew with their mouths closed

