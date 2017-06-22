How Often Should Your Child Exercise?

It’s important for kids to get adequate exercise especially if they’ve been piling on extra kilos from sweets and fried foods. Here’s what you need to know:

Kids below the age of seven should be getting up to three hours of play a day in a safe environment, while older children should aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day, says Bibi Chia, principal dietitian at Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre.

She also recommends that older children engage in moderate to vigorous sports, such as swimming and jogging, at least thrice a week, as this strengthens their muscles and bones.

Do observe safety precautions though. “For instance, your child should stop exercising immediately if she experiences any pain, breathlessness, or giddiness. She should also avoid exercising when unwell, or when recovering from an illness,” warns YY Low, healthy psychologist and principal weight management consultant of Hadara Aesthetics Boutique.

*This article was written by Delle Chan and first appeared in Her World Malaysia October 2016