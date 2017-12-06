Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

The Effects of Divorce on Children

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 12:12 PM by
Prev1 of 2

Getting a divorce can be messy, stressful and devastating – really taking a toll on your mental and emotional well-being. More so when kids are added to the mix. Dato’ Dr Arunan, a lawyer and the author of Saving Your Marriage, gives us a better perspective as to how parents should handle their divorce.

“More than one third of men and women ended up divorced or separated within the first 5 years of their first marriage.” – Fifth Malaysian Population and Family Survey 2014, Jun 2016

Read: Save Your Marriage from These Warning Signs

The Big D

Pic credit: dreamstop.com

The most trouble-free route is a mutual divorce, where both parties agree on all terms and work together to find solutions that will benefit them both. Dato’ Arunan says that children nowadays are more mature and can understand what’s going on. “It’s actually unhealthy for children to see conflicts and physical fights between their parents – it’s very traumatising,” he says. “It’s important to not fight in front of your children. You should also sit down with your ex-partner and discuss how you are going to break the news to the children.”

Watch Dato’ Dr Aunan and our other experts –Dr Anjli, Katyana and Dynas — talk about divorce and parenting in a Hang Out with Her World session.

Prev1 of 2

Saving_Your_Marriage

Saving Your Marriage

Contact Patricia at 012-6903373 to order your copy. You can also get a copy from Book Planet at RM39.90.

Dato_Arunan-683x1024

Dato’ Dr Arunan Selvaraj is the founder and managing partner of Messrs. Rusmah Arunan & Associates. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from England, a Masters of Business Administration from Hawaii, and a Doctorate in Family Law from Ireland.  He was called to the Malaysian Bar and admitted as an Advocate & Solicitor at the High Court of Malaya in 1992. Entering his 25th year of practice, Dato Dr Arunan Selvaraj has attained a knack and forte in the practice area of Matrimonial and Family Law via his excellent touch in matters concerning Adoption, Child Custody, Divorce (Joint Petition and Contested) Guardianship, Spousal Maintenance, and Property Division to name a few.

, , ,

Related Stories
how swinging helped my marriage

"How swinging helped my marriage"

10 Ways to Improve Intimacy in Marriage

Disney's Up

14 Secrets of Long-Lasting Relationships