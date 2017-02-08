Dos & Don’t : Dealing With Child Anger Games

Navigation

Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Tantrum-throwing, toy-breaking, and fist-thumping. Are you missing the signs of something important?

ANGER VS AGGRESSION

Aggression
is acting out inappropriately. A child should learn to check his or her aggression and express anger appropriately. Aggression is the undesired, not socially acceptable behavioral expression of anger.

Anger
is an emotion experienced as a result of extreme displeasure. It is all right to be angry but how a child expresses his or her anger is important.

Every child goes through a natural stage where they are unable to control their emotions. It leads to a tantrum or a
physical expression of unhappiness by throwing a toy or hurting themselves unintentionally

Here’s how to deal with the situation

