How To Deal With Your Child’s Hair Situation

Not feeling the frizz?

Caring for your childs hair should not be taken lightly as washing too frequently or using the wrong shampoo may cause hair and scalp damage easily.

Here are some valuable insights into caring for the delicate scalp and hair of children.

1) Squeeze dry hair gently

Prevent frizz by using a soft towel to gently absorb water from strands post-shower. Using softer material will prevent your hair from getting tangled and damaged when you dry it.

When you use a coarse towel or when you rub your hair it is more likely to cause frizzing. Do not wring out your hair or squeeze too hard as this can easily damage hair.

2) Wide tooth comb on wet hair

Use a wide-tooth comb on wet hair. Avoid using brush on wet hair as wet hair is more prone to breakage and may also lead to frizzing.

3) Brushing hair

Brushing hair helps in stimulating the blood capillaries, thereby increasing the blood circulation and transportation of nutrients and oxygen to the stem, root and bulb of the hair.

It also helps in stimulating various oil and hormone producing glands to help hair retain their natural oils. By brushing your hair properly you add life, shine and volume to your hair. Only brush when hair is dry.

4) Comb from the ends

Don’t start at the top; you’ll just make tangles worse. Instead, begin at the ends and slowly work your way up the hair shaft towards the roots, gently pulling apart knots with your fingers.

5) Curly and dry hair

Curly and dry hair types are usually more fragile than straight hair. It is a good idea to wash it less frequently.

Parenting tip: Spend time washing your child’s hair and use this moment as a perfect bonding session as both of you are relaxed and not easily distracted. Have fun with bubbles and communicate with your child about her day at school to understand your child better.

Source : CARRIE JUNIOR