How To Prepare Your Toddler for a New Sibling

Not sure how to explain that a baby is on the way to your toddler?

Bone up on everything you need to know — from how to break the news, to explaining pregnancy to a toddler, to prepping your child and getting them excited for a new sibling.

Follow these tips to ensure fewer bumps as your own bump grows.

Time it right

Ideally, you should wait until you’re in your second trimester to have a talk with your toddler. At this point, you’ll be starting to show (and showing makes telling a whole lot easier).

If they asks more questions, then offer more information. It’s better to keep it simple.

For starters, a young toddler likely won’t have the slightest clue as to what you’re talking about (“A baby in Mummy’s tummy…huh?”).

Reassure

Hug and smother them with kisses as much as you can.

Tell your child that having a new baby won’t change how much you and Daddy love him/her, but let them know that their new sibling will definitely need lots of your time.

Explain that the baby will cry a lot, that he/she may hear the baby wake up in the middle of the night to eat, and that Mummy will be holding the baby a lot.

Expose them to other babies

Try to get them to hang out with other babies as much as possible, so they’ll feel comfortable with babies.

They’ll also start to realise that small babies are delicate, which helps when you explain to your toddler why they need to be gentle.

Basically, it teaches them responsibility.

Explain their upcoming ‘big sibling’ role

Older kids may not feel quite as threatened as little ones by a new arrival, but they still need to know they won’t be displaced in your affections.

Be sure to point out that, unlike the baby, your child can do many things on her own that a baby can’t — like picking their own clothes and dressing themselves.

Inspired by : makchic