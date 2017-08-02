7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making

There’s no denying that raising a child is hard work, so, don’t let guilt eat away at you if mistakes crop up or things aren’t going as planned. Just take a breather, scroll down, and we may have just the solution for the situation you’re currently facing:

If your child is too shy and indecisive…

Are you guilty of constantly rushing to him or her to help with something that they could easily manage? They’re going to be used to mollycoddling and having someone else make decisions on their behalf.

If your child is envious or jealous…

Do you compare them to others frequently? It’s good to give them a little nudge or two to spark that desire in them to do better – but not when you start turning it into a competition that they can never seem to win because you’re always going to concentrate on the things others do better than your own child.

If your child is rude…

Children are extremely impressionable and their behaviour more often than not reflects the behaviour of those around them. Have you checked yourself recently to see if you’ve responded in an aggressive or rude manner over something small or inconsequential? Or if you’ve treated others the same way you would like to see your child treat others?

If your child lies to you…

Mistakes are inevitable and are part of the process of growing up – but when does punishment or a reaction cross the overtly harsh line? When your child does something wrong, make sure you think before you speak and don’t give into impulsive anger – especially if they trusted you enough at the beginning to come clean. Try to make them see why what they had done was bad – so that they can learn from mistakes.

If your child doesn’t respect others…

Again, your child will treat others the way you treat them. Each time you ask him or her to do something, have you ever asked how he or she feels about it? Because if you’ve constantly railroaded your child into a decision, they are going to pick that up and do it to others.

If your child can’t stand up for themselves in difficult situations…

When your child does something wrong, never berate them in front of others (including their siblings). This may result in low self-esteem and he or she is going to feel downtrodden – they’ll take those experiences with them wherever they go and associate them with keeping quiet no matter how uncomfortable the circumstances are.

If your child seems to lack motivation in life…

We know that parents always want what’s best for their child but having an ideal image of how your child will succeed late in life may not be in line at all with what your child actually wants or is even good at. For example, if your child has expressed talent and wishes in pursuing art, but you’ve built all your hopes and dreams of seeing them in a high-flying corporate job, or even graduating as a doctor – not only will they resent you for forcing them into things they don’t like, they’re going to lose that spark and passion for life because they know no matter how hard they strive for it, they aren’t going to get the encouragement and acknowledgement from you.

Source: Brightside.me