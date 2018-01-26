Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

5 Ways You Can Inspire Creativity In Your Kids

Friday, January 26, 2018 6:06 PM by
Prev1 of 5

While many of us may not be born with the artistic talent of Leornado Da Vinci, this does not signify that we are without creative gifts of our own. To ensure your child gets the right motivation, here are five strategies you could use to open the floodgates to innovation.

“Unlike talent, which I believe is inborn, creativity is something that can be trained and nurtured,” says Jessica Wong, a fashion and art illustrator.

1. Understand the concept

Creativity and art are two very different entities that are often misconstrued as the same thing. You child may not have an eye for art but the same can’t be said for creativity. According to Jessica, creativity is all about being inspired and understanding how things work. “It is also about producing something new based on what has inspired you or what you have learnt.”

Pic credit: Pinterest

Prev1 of 5

, , ,

Related Stories

10 Ways to Worry Less About Your Kids

10 Fun Mother-Daughter Date Ideas

15 Things To Deal With When Parenting A ...