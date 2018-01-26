5 Ways You Can Inspire Creativity In Your Kids

While many of us may not be born with the artistic talent of Leornado Da Vinci, this does not signify that we are without creative gifts of our own. To ensure your child gets the right motivation, here are five strategies you could use to open the floodgates to innovation.

“Unlike talent, which I believe is inborn, creativity is something that can be trained and nurtured,” says Jessica Wong, a fashion and art illustrator.

1. Understand the concept

Creativity and art are two very different entities that are often misconstrued as the same thing. You child may not have an eye for art but the same can’t be said for creativity. According to Jessica, creativity is all about being inspired and understanding how things work. “It is also about producing something new based on what has inspired you or what you have learnt.”