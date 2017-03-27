5 Things To Stop Doing To Your Teenager

So, your baby’s all grown up and entering his or her teenage years. This is a time when they’ll be discovering themselves – whether it’s that first heartbreak, who they are as a person, and what they want to do with their future career.

Expect there to be clashes of ideas and opinions – it’ll be inevitable yet completely natural. You have to remember that while they grew up with you making most of their choices for them, they’re at an age now where they can think for themselves and they too have their own aspirations.

Here, we teach you how to navigate through these difficult years where not only will your teenager be struggling to find themselves, you’ll be wrestling with your inner-self to relinquish control.

Don’t say “I’ve been there, done that, and know better than you”

Yes, it might be true and yes, you might be saying it for their own good – but nobody likes a know-it-all, which is frankly, what you can come across as. Think about it: You wouldn’t like it if someone said the same to you if you were to go to them with your own set of problems now, would you? Besides, doing so would invalidate their feelings and the more it happens, the more resentment will build. Instead, listen to what your teenager has to say – most of the time, that’s all they require. They want to know that they can turn to their parents in times of need without judgement.

Don’t go ballistic at them if they tell you the truth



As difficult as it is, don’t lose your marbles and resort to shouting if they finally come clean to you regarding something they did wrong (of course, this doesn’t include if it’s to the harm or detriment of someone else). Humans will make mistakes – what more a teenager who is finding his or her footing in life? The important thing to remember is that no one else was harmed in the process and they’ve seen their error in their ways. Admitting the truth can be difficult even without you raining fire down on them – don’t push them away because trust me, mistakes are bound to happen again – except this time, they’ll be feeding you with lies.

Don’t control every life decision



We know, we know – you just want what’s best for them. But how can they ever learn if they aren’t allowed to make their own mistakes? And by that, we don’t mean life-threatening ones of course! Too often we hear how parents are hell bent on dictating what it is their children should be doing with their lives – more commonly when it comes to future career decisions, especially if he or she would like to pursue the arts. Remember that at the end of the day, it’s not worth it if your child is unhappy and the both of you are constantly at each other’s throats. It takes a lot of courage and determination to go down that road especially in a world that so readily condemns and ridicules those who aren’t doctors, accountants, bankers – basically, jobs deemed safe, steady, with a growingly plump account. Be there to support them. Just make sure you’ve spoken to them about it first so they know exactly what it entails and all the hurdles that will come with it.

Don’t be that parent who pooh-poohs at first loves



Okay, so you think he or she might be too young to even understand what love means and that might be true but how will they ever begin to learn and explore what it means if you keep holding them back? Whether you like it or not, feelings are going to crop up and it’s up to you to either nurture them healthily, or repress them in the worst ways possible until you come home one day to find a puffy-eyed teenager who refuses to tell you what’s happened. Going forward, households tend to raise their children with double standards – you know what we’re talking about. Boys are applauded when they have a girlfriend, but girls are hushed and not allowed to date and go out till they’re… 40. Stop doing that. Your daughters are equally emotional individuals who will either learn to be upfront with you regarding problems with their love lives, or learn to keep you out. The important thing is to sit them down and explain to them that you can understand what it is they’re going through right now and your only concern is that the relationship they’re in is escalating too quickly. When they see where you’re coming from and it isn’t from a place of do-as-I-say-because-I’m-your-parent, it will be easier for them to heed your advice.