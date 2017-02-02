4 Hacks To Keep Your Kids Entertained #HWNoGadgetHour

We love our kids but on days where everything gets too much and all you want to do is crawl into bed for a short nap, they can drive us up the wall with their demands. The next time you want to keep them entertained for hours, which will also ensure you get your slice of fun, try these hacks:

1. Ziplock painting

Love how they go hush when it’s time to paint but not how you’ll wake up to paint stains splattered all over the table? Just fill some ziplock bags with paint and make sure you get as much air out as possible before sealing the bags. If you don’t have paint, use baby oil and a few drops of food colouring. Then, place a sheet of white paper on the table, before taping the paint-filled bag directly on top of it. There you have it, mess-free finger painting!

2. Use egg cartons to store paint and paint brushes

But if they still adore the traditional paint on paper method, there are ways to minimise the mess! Don’t throw away your egg cartons and they will double up as a nifty paint palette you won’t have to scrub the stains out of.

3. Build a cardboard slide

If you have stairs at home, all it takes is taping a few cardboard pieces on them to create a makeshift slide that will have your kids laughing with glee! And when the fun is over, just dismantle them and your home will be as good as new.

4. Create a fan fort

Every kid loves a fort and this hack will make setting up one easier! The best would be to use a fitted sheet (the kind that has an elastic opening. Just fit the opening over a fan and switch it on. You might want to put a few pillows inside the fort first just to weigh it down!