Contactless Card Payment Fraud: Myth Versus Reality

Humourist and philosopher Mark Twain once said, “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.” Many ‘facts’ on the Internet are more myth than reality.

Even card payment technology—like Visa payWave or the use of mobile phones to pay—is subjected to so-called ‘experts’ reporting half-truths or downright false information.

Many videos and social media posts claim it is easy to steal or clone a cardholder’s payment data, which is simply not true.

‘Contactless’ forms of payment like Visa payWave are actually very safe to use.

Some videos and blogs claim that a thief equipped with a special scanner can lift data from a Visa card from up to five to 10 meters away. The reality is that the Visa payWave card has an ultra-short read range of just about four centimetres. That means the card must come very close to the reader to work. Anyone with a scanner would need to touch your wallet or purse.

Moreover, even if a thief manages to obtain card information, the type of data taken is limited and not sensitive. Simply put, the stolen information is useless for counterfeiting or making a purchase.

Why? Visa payWave cards use advanced security features with an embedded chip. The cryptographic ‘keys’ securely stored in the card generate a unique code every time you buy something. This makes fraudulent transactions easy to detect, and the chip makes it virtually impossible to clone a card.

Finally, contactless payments are not prone to accidental transactions.

Some claim that it’s possible to charge multiple debit or credit cards at the same time, or that walking near a point-of-sale (POS) card reader will charge the cards in your wallet. The reality is, POS machines scan only one card at a time, and, as stated, you need to be within four centimetres of the reader. Multiple cards only confuse the scanner.