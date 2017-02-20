4 Ways Companies Can Help Close the Gender Gap

Frank Koo, head of Southeast Asia (Talent Solutions) at LinkedIn, chips in on the four ways companies can bridge the gender gap.

Build the business case, and train your recruiting team on recruiting women.

From a recruitment standpoint, we suggest focusing on the following five areas – which should go hand-in-hand to ensure there is diversity in our approach:

1) Diversity recruiting training

2) Employer branding that focuses on women

3) An internal community of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focused on career development and recruiting

4) Strategic partners outside of recruiting that can help you sell and close candidates

5) An interview process that feels inclusive and diverse

Highlight the human side of your company in all your branding and job descriptions.

Women revealed that they cared more about the human side of a company than men did. More women want to know about the culture and employee perspectives.

Look to your employees to attract women.

Use employee referrals through fellow female employees; they are your biggest champions to bridge the gap for candidates who are unsure about the company.

Show women how their work fits into a greater purpose.

Women in STEM revealed that they were more motivated by purpose. Compared to men, they were also less motivated by money or status. I find that women, in general, tend to gravitate towards technical projects with strong societal good that directly impact people.

As the world’s leading professional network, we believe in taking steps that will help us drive this change. We want to ensure that we consider the best talent available when we bring people in – and help them thrive by taking a more holistic approach to our recruiting efforts. This includes enhancing our outreach to new talent pools to ensure an inclusive talent acquisition process.