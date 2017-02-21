5 Bad Work Habits to Ditch Today

When you’re stressed at work, you end up affecting everyone around you – not nice! These work swops will help you better manage the daily grind.

Instead of: Lashing out

You should: Take a deep breathe

Work stress is inevitable and if not managed well, it could lead to extreme reactions, such as lashing out or walking out of a discussion. The anger that you’ve bottled up can even spill over into other areas of your life.

“Breathing deeply helps you calm and centre yourself, so you can observe what is happening inside and outside you, and respond appropriately to it,” says Julia Ng, professional certified coach at Executive Coach International.

“It enables you to slow down enough to notice physical cues such as your body tensing up, the signal that you’re in danger of overreacting. It also allows you to spot triggers and patterns that cause you to react the way you do, so you can do something about it.”

Instead of: Working in a clutter

You should: Have an organised work place

Neuroscientists at Princeton University in the United States found that a neat working environment increased performance and decreased stress. While there’s nothing wrong with surrounding yourself with things that inspire you, but when you have too many items, they start competing for your attention.

“You’ll find that when your mind is cluttered with too many concerns, your office or home tends to get messy too,” she points out. “So cleaning your desk, throwing away things you no longer need and organising your files could help you feel clearer and more settled.”

How should your work desk be then? Julia’s advice: create a space that offers the right amount of stimulation.

Instead of: Surrounding yourself with toxic colleagues

You should: Hang around with the supportive ones

Gossipy, back-stabbing colleagues are a handful – they drain your energy and occupy your mind with negativities.

Tracy Chong, principal career coach at Passions Work, advises being around co-workers who are positive and supportive and rid of colleagues who bring nothing but bad news to you.

“These people will help and encourage you, and inspire you to do your best work, unlike the toxic ones, who are only concerned about dwelling on problems in the office,” she says.

Instead of: Complaining

You should: Appreciate with what you have

A person with a weak mentality is constantly laying blame as she feels powerless about her situation or life, says Julia. She often makes things out to be worse than they actually are, which adds unnecessary stress.

Choose to be in a more empowered position, Julia advises. “For example, you could be grateful for the challenge in front of you and be grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow instead of complaining that your boss gives you brutally honest feedback. You could be grateful that you can make a difference and improve your service standards, instead of complaining that your customers are too demanding. Being grateful is about saying yes to life.”

Instead of: Working non-stop

You should: Have regular break

“It’s better to have a long and fulfilling career rather than moving full-steam ahead, only to realise later that you cannot keep up with the pace,” says Tracy.

She suggests taking short breaks every 30 to 45 minutes. Whether it’s taking a walk down the hallway, have some tea or coffee , do some simple stretching at your desk or chat with a colleague do these to break away from your work routine.