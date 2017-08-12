Which Wines To Get For Your Special Occasion

Looking to get a good bottle or two for that romantic dinner with hubby or a birthday party?

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), one of the world’s largest wine companies, has brought their portfolio of award-winning Napa Valley wines to Malaysia!

Napa Valley is known as the home of US premium wine. It’s only a few miles wide at its broadest point, and one-eighth the size of Bordeaux in France. Despite this, the region stands at the pinnacle of the wine world, commanding luxury prices on par with premium French and Italian wines.

Check out these tasting notes for help in picking the right wine for the occasion:

Beringer-Private-Reserve-Cabernet-Sauvignon Beringer 2012 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Complex layers of black fruit and notes of cocoa powder, graphite and light smoky oak. Notes of bittersweet chocolate and blackberry pastry complement the palate. SVC 2015 CA PinotNoir 750 Sterling Vintner’s Collection 2015 Pinot Noir Notes of black cherry, raspberry, vanilla and tobacco spice on the nose. The concentrated palate is rich with good depth and complex flavours of dark berries, black tea, cocoa dust and warm vanilla. A perfect accompaniment to many foods including grilled meats, cheeses and even salmon. Webp.net-compress-image (1) Beaulieu Vineyard 2015 California Cabernet Sauvignon Deep, rich flavours full of dark fruit enriched by layers of oak spices. A bramble of ripe blackberries and dark cherries are accented by hints of cocoa and spice. Smooth, juicy tannins lead to a long and velvety finish. SLW_2014 NV Merlot_750 Stags’ Leap 2014 Napa Valley Merlot A combination of juicy dark cherry fruit, blueberry and light floral violet notes with subtle hints of cinnamon, vanilla, clove and cocoa, imparted from the oak ageing. cq5dam.web.1280.1280 Beringer Founders’ Estate Sauvignon Blanc The wonderfully refreshing grapefruit flavour is enhanced with intense citrus, ripe stone fruit and white fig. The wine finishes with a clean grassy note and crisp acidity making it a perfect match with grilled fish. SVC_2015 CA Chard_750 Sterling Vintner’s Collection 2014 Chardonnay Crisp Gala apple, Bartlett pear and hints of pineapple are layered by lovely pie spices and toasty vanilla notes. Clean, ripe citrus flavors extend the finish and add a refreshing lift to the rich fruit. Pair it with grilled chicken, seafood or light pastas