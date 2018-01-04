Navigation

Why you should be eating pasta more

A satisfying meal is one where with every bite, it leaves you wanting more and going for seconds! We say that sounds like pasta meals and its an easy meal to prep for yourself and loved ones.

Benefits of pasta

Pasta is just packed with carbohydrates which provides your body with the energy it needs to function throughout the day! With the optimum amount of carbs in your diet, you’ll fuel your body just right. Besides that, with whole-wheat pastas, there is a significant amount of fibre in it. With a substantial amount of fibre in your diet, it can “help prevent heart disease, diabetes, weight gain, some cancers and also improve digestive health,” according to the NHS UK website.

Macaroni and Chicken Pot Pie Recipe 

Serves: 4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

  • 120 g Alce Nero Organic Macaroni (uncooked)
  • 1 piece whole boneless and skinless chicken leg (cut into cubes)
  • ½ cup finely chopped yellow onions
  • 1 cup finely diced carrots
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped celery (lightly blanched for 2 mins)
  • 1 cup quartered button mushrooms
  • ½ cup sweet corn kernels
  • 1 ½ cups cream
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • ¼ tsp dried thyme
  • ¼ tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp dried parsley
  • 2 tbsp melted butter mixed with 1 tbsp flour
  • 1 piece frozen puff pastry (cut into 4)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 3-4 tbsp Alce Nero Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 egg for egg wash

METHOD

1. Cook the Alce Nero Organic Macaroni according to the instructions on the packaging.

2. Heat up the Alce Nero Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and sauté onions till lightly translucent, then add in oregano and thyme. Once golden brown, toss in the chicken and continue to fry till it is half-cooked.

3. Pour in carrots and celery, and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes. Add in mushrooms, corn, and macaroni. Then, pour in the cream and chicken stock.

4. Thicken the mixture with butter and flour. Lastly add in dried parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir well.

5. Distribute pot pie filling into soup bowls and cover with puff pastry. Seal the sides of the puff pastry well onto the rim of the bowls.

6. Brush the pastry with egg wash and bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 20-25 minutes till golden brown.

Organic Pasta Sauce with Chilli will sure to give you a little kick in the spice department.

Enjoy the classic Organic Pasta Sauce Napoletana on a nice cosy night.

Get a variety of taste from the various vegetable infused in the Organic Pasta Sauce with Vegetables.

You’ll taste the hint of the peppery taste from basil leaves in the Organic Pasta Sauce with Basil.

