Why you should be eating pasta more

A satisfying meal is one where with every bite, it leaves you wanting more and going for seconds! We say that sounds like pasta meals and its an easy meal to prep for yourself and loved ones.
Benefits of pasta
Pasta is just packed with carbohydrates which provides your body with the energy it needs to function throughout the day! With the optimum amount of carbs in your diet, you’ll fuel your body just right. Besides that, with whole-wheat pastas, there is a significant amount of fibre in it. With a substantial amount of fibre in your diet, it can “help prevent heart disease, diabetes, weight gain, some cancers and also improve digestive health,” according to the NHS UK website.