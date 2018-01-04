Why you should be eating pasta more

Macaroni and Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

120 g Alce Nero Organic Macaroni (uncooked)

1 piece whole boneless and skinless chicken leg (cut into cubes)

½ cup finely chopped yellow onions

1 cup finely diced carrots

1/3 cup finely chopped celery (lightly blanched for 2 mins)

1 cup quartered button mushrooms

½ cup sweet corn kernels

1 ½ cups cream

1 cup chicken stock

¼ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried parsley

2 tbsp melted butter mixed with 1 tbsp flour

1 piece frozen puff pastry (cut into 4)

Salt and pepper to taste

3-4 tbsp Alce Nero Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 egg for egg wash

METHOD

1. Cook the Alce Nero Organic Macaroni according to the instructions on the packaging.

2. Heat up the Alce Nero Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and sauté onions till lightly translucent, then add in oregano and thyme. Once golden brown, toss in the chicken and continue to fry till it is half-cooked.

3. Pour in carrots and celery, and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes. Add in mushrooms, corn, and macaroni. Then, pour in the cream and chicken stock.

4. Thicken the mixture with butter and flour. Lastly add in dried parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir well.

5. Distribute pot pie filling into soup bowls and cover with puff pastry. Seal the sides of the puff pastry well onto the rim of the bowls.

6. Brush the pastry with egg wash and bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 20-25 minutes till golden brown.