Where to give of your clutter away

Friday, January 5, 2018 6:06 PM by
As we declutter in our home or even at our work place, it will definitely give us a peace of mind and make room for what we really need.

These are some of the places you can give your unwanted items, clothes and many more (it would be best if they are still in mint condition):

Give to good causes, of course!

1. Hatching Center

Pic credit: Hatching Centre FB page

If your kids have outgrown any books and toys (from 2 to 12 years old), the Hatching Center welcomes donations of any books, toys, and stationery! Do make sure they are all in mint condition as they will be given to students with special needs as their mission is to help them to excel in learning through a different approach of play.

Those who would like to donate, you can visit their website for more information or you can drop the goods at their centre located in Jaya One!

Address: C-43-3A, Jaya One, Jalan Universiti, Petaling Jaya, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

