“What’s Your Current Job Salary?”

“My current salary? Oh, urm.. it’s.. somewhere around….?”

Both a sensitive and common question when it comes to job interviews – some may ask you to politely decline from answering and others’ advice is to give a range so you don’t have to disclose the actual amount Rarely, but you definitely would hear someone saying “Just lie to them”, and that is no way to start a relationship.

Here’s a two-step process for navigating this tricky interview question, by Suzy Welch of CNBC:

1. Know your market value

Discussing salary is “the interview tightrope that everyone hates to walk,” Welch says. To balance, you first have to know where you stand. “Be smart and do your research,” she says. “Find the job’s likely salary, and know what your skills are likely worth in the open market.” You may find that you’re being underpaid, which Welch says can happen if you’ve been at your company for a long time or were hired at a low salary. You could also find yourself in the less common situation of being overpaid. Either way, you want to be prepared for an interview with concrete information about your current standing.

2. Disclose your current salary and make your case

Once you know how you compare to people with similar jobs, be truthful about your current compensation, Welch says. Doing so shows that you’re candid and have integrity. Your response could be, “My salary is X, my bonus is typically Y, for a total package of just about Z,” Welch says. After you share the number, advocate for yourself. “You can make a compelling case about why you’d be willing to take less for something like opportunity or growth, or why you should make more,” she says. Once you’ve made your case, there’s nothing else you can do, Welch says, except wait and see how the hiring manager responds — and if they treat you with similar consideration. “If your potential employer games you in this conversation, it’s a warning sign,” she says. “Don’t ignore it.”

Originally posted on CNBC