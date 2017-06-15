Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
10 Speedy Comfort Soups10 Speedy Comfort SoupsGreasy Hair Hacks for the Morning RushGreasy Hair Hacks for the Morning Rush5 Hotel Room Exercise Moves5 Hotel Room Exercise MovesThe Only Long Earrings That You Need In LifeThe Only Long Earrings That You Need In LifeHow To Prepare Your Toddler for a New SiblingHow To Prepare Your Toddler for a New Sibling

What’s Your Life Colour Personality?

Thursday, June 15, 2017 2:02 PM by

If you haven’t picked up our June issue yet, make sure you do as we interview Colour Therapist, Eveleyn Leong to find out how you can incorporate colour into your life and find success! But if you’d like to get to know yourself better, find out what your life colour is and check out the positive and negative traits associated with it.

Related image

Your major life colour will dictate your most prominent and dominant characteristics of your personality. But you’ll also find yourself exhibiting some of your minor colour qualities at some point in time.

To calculate the first, simply write down your birthdate and add the singular numbers together until you arrive at just one digit. For example: 27th of August 1990 translates into 2 + 7 + 8 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 0 = 36; 3 + 6 = 9. Therefore, the final number is 9 and you’ll find the corresponding major life colour to the right. It’s important to note that when in sync with your own colour, you’ll exhibit its positive traits; but when out of sync, the negative qualities of your personality will surface.

To find out your minor, look at the first double or single digit of your birthdate and add them up accordingly. For example: 27th of August 1990 translates into 2+7 = 9. The number for the minor colour is also 9.

1. Red

Positive traits:  Honest, loyal, trustworthy, practical
Negative traits: Forceful, insensitive, domineering, argumentative

2. Orange

Positive traits: Pragmatic, sporty, humorous, optimistic
Negative traits: Lazy, over-indulgent, dependent, selfish

3. Yellow

Positive traits: Bright, fun-loving, creative, sensitive
Negative traits: Stubborn, rebellious, short-sighted

4. Green

Positive traits: Analytical, strong-willed, balanced, quick thinker
Negative traits: Judgemental, demanding, possessive, impatient

5. Blue

Positive traits: Sincere, good communicator, peaceful
Negative traits: Emotional, self-victimising, temperamental

6. Violet

Positive traits: Passionate, inspiring, understanding, independent
Negative traits: Possessive, demanding, jealous, arrogant

7. Indigo

Positive traits: Honest, intuitive, sensitive, peacemaker
Negative traits: Withdrawn, disorientated, isolated, impatient

8. Magenta

Positive traits: Intelligent, non-conformist, creative, innovative
Negative traits: Fear of commitment, low self-esteem, volatile mood swings

9. Gold

Positive traits: Positive, loving, authentic, trustworthy
Negative traits: Over confident, self-righteous, highly opinionated

*The information above was from Evelyn Leong’s book, Your Success Life Colour

, , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Here's How You Can Be A Positive Nag

Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Is Preg...

Indoor Plants That Are Perfect For Peopl...

Here's How Tell Your Man You Want Better...

Everyday Time-Saving Guide For Busy Peop...

WIN! Great Prizes This June 2017!