The Importance Of Feeling Good

You’ve come a long way in work and personal life so set aside some time to celebrate your very existence.

Here are 11 steps to a feel-good existence.

1. EMBRACE COMPLIMENTS

Be open to receiving compliments. Praise is something most of us like, even if we hate to admit it! Whether we are executives or duchesses who only do lunch, we relish sincere appreciation. As we’re hardly reluctant to pile praises on others, neither should we be hesitant about receiving theirs graciously.

2. LEND A WILLING EAR

When we’re feeling good about ourselves, perhaps we should consider going a step further by giving a bit of ourselves to someone who needs it. But do remember that we do this because we want to; not the other way round. One of the most generous gifts we could ever hope to offer lies simply in the art of listening. It is often the case that when someone is feeling down; all they need is a sympathetic ear.

3. TAKE TIME OFF

Whatever we are doing, be it a punishing diet or preparing for a work presentation, make it a point to give ourselves a day off as a reward after achieving a pre-set goal. Time off during an otherwise intense situation is often sufficient to inspire us to progress even closer to our target.

4. LEARN SOMETHING NEW

Whether or not a goal is actually achieved is not as crucial as our intent of expanding our knowledge. Unless we take a crack at something, we would never know how much we are capable of achieving.

5. HAVE A READ

Read a simple but entertaining fairy tale. This could be a true-blue Hans Christian Andersen fable or romance novels. Whichever your choice, when one loses oneself for even half an hour in some enchanted faraway land where ugly ducklings morph into stunning swans and Little Miss Nothing marries Prince Charming, the ‘happy ever after’ ending often does wonders because it give us something to smile about.

6. SEEK INNER PEACE

Retail therapy may be the perfect answer for the affluent crowd. But for the rest of us, nonmaterial

options can be just as therapeutic. Take a few minutes to rest within ourselves by meditating. Not necessarily in Zen-like realms but by silencing our minds. In such aloneness (not to be confused with loneliness), lies strength, grace and beauty.