Foods that keep you awake & help you sleep!

Ever wondered if that late night cup of latte you had before bed is the reason you’re unable to sleep tonight? Worry no more, as Kong Woan Fei, a Columbia Asia dietitian, shares what foods help you stay awake and foods that help induce sleep.

BANANAS

Bananas are perfect as night time snacks as they are filled with potassium and magnesium, nutrients that help with muscle relaxation. People who suffer from restless leg syndrome and night time muscle cramps often lack magnesium and should consider adding bananas to their diet.

CAFFEINE

“Excessive caffeine found in food and drinks acts as a stimulant by temporarily blocking sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain, therefore increasing the adrenaline production,” she adds. Foods to avoid include chocolate, coffee,tea, and energy drinks.

LEAFY GREENS

A leafy green a day, keeps the sleep doctor away. Spinach, chard and kale are rich in calcium, another nutrient that aids sleep. Calcium helps the body generate melatonin, a hormone that helps the body maintain its sleep pattern.

ALCOHOL

A glass of red wine may help you relax but it will not give you a good night’s rest. You may experience headaches, light sleep and night sweats. If you want to have a drink, try to have it six hours before bedtime.



DAIRY PRODUCTS

Besides being rich in calcium, yogurt and other dairy products are also rich in sleep-prompting tryptophan. “This particular amino acid is used by your body to make serotonin, a neurotransmitter that slows down nerve traffic in your brain, allowing you to fall asleep more easily,” says Woan Fei.

SPICY FOOD

While we all may be fans of spicy food, our stomachs are not. According to the U.S. National Sleep Foundation, having a heavy, spicy meal before bedtime may lead to discomfort and heartburn, and in turn lead to a sleepless night.

This article was originally published in Her World August 2013 issue.