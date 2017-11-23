How To Bounce Back From A Divorce

Dr. Yeo Pei Li, a licensed professional counsellor at Rekindle Centre for Systemic Therapy, shares tips on rebuilding your life.

1. Take stock of your emotions

Reflect and review the past. It’ll help you stand back from emotions and judgements to learn; develop a new perspective; bring clarity; and inner peace.

2. Take personal responsibility

Be accountable, forgive yourself, and those who have hurt you. You have a choice in managing your expectations, beliefs, anger, resentment, and even actions.

3. Take baby steps

If you need to talk to somebody, you need to get over any potential shame you feel about your new marital status and need for help.

4. Take opportunities

You can learn to like, appreciate, and reinvent yourself again. It can be as simple as going for a new haircut, or even exploring spirituality.

5. Take on new roles

Learn to be single again, and take on the roles and responsibilities held by your ex. Explore new things and allow yourself to make mistakes! If you’re still affected by the divorce six months down the road, you may want to consider seeing a counsellor.