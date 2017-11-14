How You Can Benefit From Essential Oils

We asked Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, to share their knowledge! Here’s what they had to say…

What are essential oils?

An essential oil is a naturally occurring product, extracted from a single plant species. Not all plants produce essential oils. In plants that do, the oil is typically found in the roots, bark, stems, leaves, and flowers.

How to use them?

You can rub most high-grade essential oils on the palms, and cup them over your mouth and nose to breathe in the oil. But, do check that it’s safe to use on your skin.

When it comes to more potent oils such as cinnamon, it’s best to dilute them in a carrier substance like pure vegetable oil. Alternatively, place the oil in a diffuser and let the scent envelop your senses.

Fun fact: the oils don’t actually feel ‘oily’ on the skin!

If you want to:

Awaken — Lemon essential oil has a strong, clean, and purifying citrus scent. It can freshen the air in bathrooms and kitchens (especially after deep-frying a meal).

Focus — Peppermint’s strong, clear and minty aroma can help boost concentration, besides providing a cooling sensation.

Glow — Frankincense essential oil can be used on the skin to protect and rejuvenate. It also helps to slow signs of ageing! Alternatively, you may like geranium’s calming and uplifting scent.

Not all essential oils in the market are pure and unadulterated. Rest assured Young Living’s Seed to Seal process ensures exacting standards are met at every step of the way.