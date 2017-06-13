Navigation

6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

We all have those days when we just don’t feel great.

We do live in a world where there are endless possibilities. Think about it: As women, we have a billion options when it comes to things that CAN make us feel truly happy.

But sometimes we wake up, for a reason we cannot identify, we just feel a little low. Nothing bizarre about it though…

Thing is, there’s no need to be in that state for long. With simple techniques, we can switch up  your mood to a higher, happier frequency:

1.Ignore what people say about you

Take some time away from life’s complicated outer involvement.

2.Design your own life

3.Look for the good in every situation

Don’t replay negative events or worry about the future.

4.Develop an attitude of gratitude

Be more optimistic about the future and your ability to accomplish life goals.

5.Laugh more

What makes you laugh? Do it! Sometimes watching a comedy or even a YouTube video can uplift your spirits.

6.Once it’s past , let it go

Learn to forgive and forget. See every challenge as an opportunity for further growth.

Source: thegoodquote

