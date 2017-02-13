Navigation

5 Ways Tech Is Making Your Love Life Much Better

Monday, February 13, 2017

Digital love <3

It’s almost impossible to imagine a world where we’re not overly attached to our gadgets. Technology has created a new dimension where we can still stay connected to other people without actually being physically there.

But how are these things impacting the way we date, love and have sex?

Yes, there are downsides to technology invading our personal lives, and it’s important to think about our potentially damaging habits. But it’s not all terrible news.

Emerald shared this great infographic:

Source: Emerald

