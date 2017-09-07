3 Exercise Moves For A Toned Stomach

Trying to trim down and lean up your mid-section area? All you’ll need is about 7 minutes and a timer (you can easily download an app for this). You’ll be doing each movement for 45 seconds each, with 15 seconds of rest between. For example, 45 seconds of Russian twists,15 seconds of rest, 45 seconds of leg flutters, 15 seconds of rest, and so on so forth. Rest for 1 minute, and then repeat the entire cycle.

Russian Twists Make sure you lean back far enough so that you engage your core (you should feel tension in your mid-section). To up the ante, use a dumbbell, kettlebell – or fill up a bottle of water as an alternative weight. Leg flutters Make sure you keep your back flat against the ground as this is what ensures your core is engaged and really works it. Throughout the 45 seconds, do your best to not let your feet touch the ground – hover as close to it as possible though and you’ll really feel the burn! Twisted Mountain Climbers What we love about this is how it works your obliques and shoulders!