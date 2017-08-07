Watch All Your Ktitles On tvN Movies

With tvN Movies, Now you don’t have to stream.

From 1 August, tvN Movies will be available on demand on Astro GO and Astro TV Channel 435 offering first run and exclusive Korean titles.

In support of the Korean movie industry and its launch on Astro, tvN Movies will work with movie distributors Clover Films and GSC Movies Sdn Bhd to proudly present The Battleship Island Star Tour in Malaysia. During the star tour, Best Actor Hwang Jung-min, heartthrobs So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki and high-octane director Ryoo Seung-wan will be coming to Malaysia to meet with the public and media.

tvN Movies fans and Astro customers will stand a chance to win premiere passes to the Gala Premiere of The Battleship Island on 9 August. Fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki up close and personal.

To find out more about the contest and terms and conditions, please visit www.astro.com.my/astrocircle. tvN Movies fans can check out its Facebook (@Ch.tvNMovies) for contest and other updates on the Star Tour.