Travelling Made Easier

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6:06 PM by

It’s no surprise that you can buy just about anything online these days – so why not make travelling easier especially if you’re looking for a short breather away from the city?

BusOnlineTicket.com is an online ticketing portal for buses, trains, and ferries especially popular in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand – mapping out over 3,000 routes. You’ll also be able to book airport transfer, hotels, tours, and bus chartering to ensure a headache-free getaway.

Can’t think of where to head next? Check out their most popular routes:

  1. Singapore to Kuala Lumpur
  2. Kuala Lumpur to Penang
  3. Kuala Lumpur to Melaka
  4. Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island
  5. KLIA2 to Kuala Lumpur

More than that, they’ve also recently added another payment option – Alipay, which is a popular mobile payment solution in China – to cater to the needs of Chinese tourists.  So, if you’re having any relatives from China over, this will sort them out in a jiffy!

