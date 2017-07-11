Travelling Made Easier

It’s no surprise that you can buy just about anything online these days – so why not make travelling easier especially if you’re looking for a short breather away from the city?
BusOnlineTicket.com is an online ticketing portal for buses, trains, and ferries especially popular in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand – mapping out over 3,000 routes. You’ll also be able to book airport transfer, hotels, tours, and bus chartering to ensure a headache-free getaway.
Can’t think of where to head next? Check out their most popular routes:
- Singapore to Kuala Lumpur
- Kuala Lumpur to Penang
- Kuala Lumpur to Melaka
- Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island
- KLIA2 to Kuala Lumpur
More than that, they’ve also recently added another payment option – Alipay, which is a popular mobile payment solution in China – to cater to the needs of Chinese tourists. So, if you’re having any relatives from China over, this will sort them out in a jiffy!