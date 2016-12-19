Travel hot spots in Germany

Travelling to Germany for the holidays this Christmas or New Year’s? Besides the breathtaking scenery and beautiful architecture, nothing screams the festive season better than a spot of shopping. So, if you find yourself itching to switch up your style just in time for a new year, make a pit stop at these two Chic Outlet Shopping Villages. You’ll be stocking up on high end brands at slashed prices of up to 60 per cent off. It’s not all shopping though – make sure you set aside a few hours to play tourist and travel around the areas for amazing sights!

Inglostadt Village

Only 40 minutes outside of Munich, this gem features brands such as Furla, Jimmy Choo, Levi’s, L’Occitane en Provence, Pandora, and Thomas Sabo – so, you’ll be having a field day of shopping here! And once you’re done, you’ll want to prop your legs up at a number of eateries. Might we suggest Stiftl that dishes up Bavarian fare? Or perhaps a short but sweet coffee and cake break at Schubeck’s?

The Monastery of Weltenburg

If you’re a fan of football, don’t miss out on a visit to The Allianz Arena – home to the Bayern Munich football club. For those who prefer four wheels, make sure you travel to the Audi Forum Inglostadt where motorcycles hang from the ceilings as you ooh and ahh over the gleaming cars. But if you still haven’t had your fill of their astounding historical culture, we recommend the Monastery of Weltenburg – founded around 600 AD – with the most beautiful beer gardens in the region.

Wertheim Village

Located 50 minutes from Frankfurt, travel to this village to get your fill of Birkenstock, Jimmy Choo, Pandora, MCM, Michael Kors, and Swarovski here. There’s no better way to cure ailing tummies than with warm Italian pizzas and pastas at La Piazza. Or if you’d prefer a spot of ice cream to go with the cold, a trip to Amorino won’t go amiss as they use traditional Italian recipes without artificial colouring or flavouring.

The Wurzburg Residence

Once you’re done, visit Wertheim Castle in vicinity, one of the largest stone castles in the south of Germany. For stunning Baroque architecture, take a stroll around the grounds of The Wurzburg Residence – a UNESCO Heritage Site, boasting impressive court gardens.

