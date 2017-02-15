7 Travel Tips That You Mum Didn’t Teach You

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Saint Augustine

Who doesn’t like travelling? It’s great! But often great things comes with great risks. Therefore to avoid all this risky business, most people will make an early start with the research … looking into places or countries that they’d like to visit.

Some of us will just google ‘ Tips for tourists‘ and a bunch of cliché answers will pop out that isn’t going to be much of a help to prepare you mentally and physically.

YES your mum isn’t wrong, however those tips are supposed to be within you by now and you should pay more attention to things that she might missed out.

Think like a criminal

It doesn’t matter which corner of the world you go, there’s a possibility to encounter not so nice people. To prevent yourself from becoming a victim, you need to think like them.

Let’s be honest , criminals are more familiar and aware with all the security measures that you try to practice that. Think like them (or even better think ahead) and take steps to reduce your chances of becoming a victim, and do not look too ignorant and flaccid is a great first step.