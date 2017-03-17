5 Malaysian Adventure Destinations For Your Kids

Planning a getaway doesn’t have to mean leaving the kids at home with Grandma.

In fact, Malaysia is home to a slew of places that are just as fun for kids (and kids-at-heart) as they are for grown-ups. On the agenda: tree to tree ‘sky-trekking ‘and wildlife spotting.

SkyCab, Langkawi ( This is the steepest cable car in the world)

Langkawi is known as an island paradise, but there’s more to it than just beach activities. It’s also home to the longest free span mono-cable car, the Langkawi SkyCab.

The Oriental Village is where the ride begins. From here, the cable car takes you right up to Gunung Machinchang.

As you ascend, the temperature drops and Langkawi’s fresh air fills your lungs. The view of Telega Tujuh and surrounding forests is just heavenly from here. Your kids will feel as if they’re riding on Aladdin’s flying carpet!

After going up to about 650 metres above sea level, you’ll reach the second station. You can disembark to either take another cable car up to the peak, or give your kids a breather at the observatory deck, where they can admire the magnificent surroundings.

Convince your kids to go up a little higher and they’ll be rewarded with an amazing surprise at the peak. Immerse yourselves in the sensation of flight, as the Top Station is built right at the top of Gunung Machinchang and the views are superb.

A steel bridge suspended across two viewing platforms elevates the excitement, providing dramatic views of islands and the sea, as well as deep chasms, cliff walls and isolated pinnacles.

Travel tips: